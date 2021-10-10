The stabbing happened during the early morning hours of this morning (Sunday October 10) during an incident of disorder involving a number of people in Sheep Street and Market Square in the town. The incident occurred between 5.45 and 6.10am today.

During this altercation, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was stabbed a number of times in the chest and back, causing significant injuries.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains with serious, but not life-threatening injuries at this time.

Police have arrested four men and a woman in connection with the stabbing.

The woman, who is from Bicester, and the men, a 39-year-old from Bicester, a 29-year-old from Bicester, a 42-year-old from Bicester and a 26-year-old from Kidlington all remain in police custody.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the assault.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Robert Platt, of Banbury CID, said: “This was a significant incident of disorder, but we believe this to have been spontaneous and therefore an isolated incident.

“I understand that incidents such as this cause concern, but I would like to reassure the local community that we have made arrests and are progressing our investigation.

“There were scene-watches in place in the local area, but these have now been lifted.

“I would appeal to anybody who was in the area this morning and witnessed this incident to please contact the force, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210456411.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.