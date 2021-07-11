Police make drugs arrest after foot chase in Banbury

Thames Valley Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after a foot chase in Banbury.

By Matt Elofson
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 7:37 pm

Police made the arrest while out patrolling around Merton Street, Banbury, last night (Saturday July 10) and saw a man suspected to be drug dealing.

While detaining the man under S23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, a power that allows police to stop and search a person he ran away.

Police arrested the an 18-year-old man after a food chase. Officers found a quantity of class B drugs on the man, and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The suspect spent the evening in custody, and has now been released under investigation.

