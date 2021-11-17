Police make arrest in connection to supply of drugs in Banbury
Thames Valley Police arrested a man in connection to the supply of class A and B drugs in Banbury early this morning, Wednesday November 17.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:36 am
Police arrested a 27-year-old man at a property in Easington Road, Banbury early this morning around 6.50am.
The man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs.
The suspect remains in police custody pending an interview and house searches underway.