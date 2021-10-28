Police make arrest in connection to house fire in Bicester

Thames Valley Police made the arrest after being called to report of a fire at a property in Chichester Close, Bicester around 7pm yesterday, Wednesday October 27.

A TVP spokesperson issued the following statement about the fire: “A 48-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and he remains in police custody.

“A scene watch is currently in place and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life in connection with a house fire in Bicester. (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service Facebook post)

Two crews of firefighters with Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to the house located just outside the town centre.

Crews from Bicester Fire Station and Rewley Road Fire Station wearing breathing apparatus broke into the property and extinguished a fire using hose-reels and breathing apparatus.