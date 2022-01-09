Police make arrest in connection to collision near Banbury

Police: 'Both the driver and passenger lucky to have not been badly injured.'

By Matt Elofson
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 11:29 am

Thames Valley Police arrested a man for drink and drug driving in connection to a road traffic collision on the A4260 near Banbury early this morning, Sunday January 9.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of this morning (Sunday January 9) on the A4260 in Adderbury.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man for drink and drug driving. He remains in custody this morning.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service responded to the collision too.

Thames Valley Police arrested a man for drink and drug driving in connection to a road traffic collision on the A4260 near Banbury early this morning, Sunday January 9. (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)