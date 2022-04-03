Police make arrest in connection to Banbury taxi driver being threatened at knife-point

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to an incident involving a taxi driver being threatened at knife-point in Banbury.

The incident happened around 7.30 this morning, Sunday April 3, when police received a report that a man had threatened a taxi driver with a knife on Broughton Road near the college in Banbury.

Police immediately responded, and arrested a man from Banbury on suspicion of making threats to kill. Police seized the knife believed to have been used in the incident during the suspect’s arrest.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect remains in police custody this afternoon, Sunday April 3.

TVP Cherwell posted the following message on its Facebook page about its witness appeal: "We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or may have ring doorbell footage.

“If you have any information at all please call 101 and quote the following reference number; 43220143126.”