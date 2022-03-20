Police arrest man in connection to attempted rape at park in Banbury this weekend

Thames Valley Police is appealing for a number of witnesses following an attempted rape in Banbury.

The force is investigating an attempted rape of a woman in her 30s that took place between about 12 and 1pm in Bridge Street park yesterday, Saturday March 19.

Following the offence, the offender made off along Bridge Street into Middleton Road and then towards Waterloo Drive.

With the assistance of a National Police Service helicopter, a 28-year-old man from Banbury was arrested shortly after the offence. He is currently in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Peter Scott said: “I want to appeal to a number of specific witnesses who may have vital information that can aid our investigation into this extremely serious offence.

“The first witness is a Good Samaritan man who stopped and helped the victim after the offence.

“The second is a group of men who were on sat on a bench in the park around the time of the offence.

“Finally, I would like to appeal to anyone else who was in the vicinity of Bridge Street park yesterday afternoon who saw or heard anything unusual to come forward please.

“If you are the Good Samaritan, the men who were sat on the bench or anyone with any other information please contact Thames Valley Police. The easiest way to do this is by calling 101 or leaving your information on our website, quoting the investigation reference number 43220120162.