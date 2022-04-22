Police make arrest in connection to attack on woman in Banbury town centre

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to the assault on a woman in the Banbury town centre.

The incident happened when the offender attacked the victim, a woman in her 40s, and threw her to the ground in Butcher’s Row.

The offender also pinned the victim to the ground, shouted at her and grabbed her by the hair.

The victim suffered bruising to her arms and a lump on her head. She did not receive medical treatment.

The assault happened around 12.30am on Sunday April 17.

Police arrested a Banbury man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and theft. He remains in police custody.

TVP has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Stringfellow, based at Banbury police station, said: “This assault happened in the evening just off the High Street in Banbury.

“I am confident that someone will have witnessed what happened so I am appealing to anybody who saw or heard this to get in touch with police.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220166535.

“Or you can report information completely anonymously by calling the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”