Police make arrest in connection to assault involving man armed with a hammer in Banbury

Thames Valley Police have made an arrest in connection to an assault involving a man armed with a hammer in Banbury.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Banbury on suspicion of assault on Tuesday April 26. The arrest was made in connection to an incident in Middleton Road, Banbury, which happened around 8pm on Monday April 25.

The man has since been released under investigation.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said this about the incident: “A group of Asian men were seen fighting in the car park of Tesco Express when an unknown person got out of a black Mercedes and attacked one of the men with a hammer, causing unknown injury.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220177781.