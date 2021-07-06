Police make arrest in Banbury after seizure of suspected class A drugs
Thames Valley Police made an arrest today (Tuesday July 6) in connection to suspected class A drugs being found in Banbury.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 7:52 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 7:54 pm
Officers with the TVP 'Tasking Team' in Banbury detained three people after a report of 'dealing activity' in a local park in town.
Police seized suspected class A drugs from one man.
Police arrested one of the three people detained after suspected class A drugs were found. The person arrested was later released under investigation while further enquires are made.
No further details were immediately available.