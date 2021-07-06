Police make arrest in Banbury after seizure of suspected class A drugs

Thames Valley Police made an arrest today (Tuesday July 6) in connection to suspected class A drugs being found in Banbury.

By Matt Elofson
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 7:52 pm
Officers with the TVP 'Tasking Team' in Banbury detained three people after a report of 'dealing activity' in a local park in town.

Police seized suspected class A drugs from one man.

Police arrested one of the three people detained after suspected class A drugs were found. The person arrested was later released under investigation while further enquires are made.

No further details were immediately available.

Officers with the TVP 'Tasking Team' in Banbury detained three people after a report of 'dealing activity' in a local park in town. (Image from TVP DI Aidan Donohoe Tweet)