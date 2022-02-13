Police make arrest for theft from a vehicle in Banbury Road in Brackley

Police arrested the man on suspicion of theft from a car in Banbury Road and other vehicle interference.

Police say the man arrested is not the same person as the one circulated in an image earlier in the day on Saturday February12. The person circulated by South Northants Police on social media is still wanted.

The photo circulated by police showed a man on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and carrying a full plastic bag.

The police appeal on social media said the man had been spotted trying car doors in Brackley on Saturday February 12.

If anyone recognises the man they're asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 274.

South Northamptonshire Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a theft from a vehicle in Brackley, last night (Saturday February 12.)