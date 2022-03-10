Police make arrest for suspicion of criminal damage in connection to graffiti incidents in Banbury

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:44 pm
Thursday, 10th March 2022

Thames Valley Police officers with the Banbury Neighbourhood Team arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with several incidents of criminal damage involving numerous locations being hit with graffiti. Police arrested the man from Banbury on Thursday March 10.

The arrest was made after police were made aware of several incidents of criminal damage across Banbury which appear to have been committed by the same suspect. Numerous locations were targeted with similar graffiti.

It's unclear where the specific incidents occurred in town. But police have been in contact with Cherwell District Council officials to arrange having areas involved cleaned up.

If anybody witnessed the damage being caused, or if you are aware of further locations with similar graffiti then please contact police quoting reference 43220100571.

Arrest was made after police were made aware of several incidents of criminal damage across Banbury (Images from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)