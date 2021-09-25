Police make arrest for possession with intent to supply drugs in Bicester
Police arrested a man for the suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Bicester.
Thames Valley Police made the arrested in the Langford Village area of Bicester last night, Friday September 24.
The arrest was made through the police use of stop and search powers during proactive patrols. A vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.
TVP Cherwell issued the following statement on its Facebook page about the arrest: "If you have concerns about suspicious activity and drug supply in your neighbourhood, you can report this via telephone on 101 or on our website: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/"This information allows us to focus our proactive patrols and tackle these issues more effectively."