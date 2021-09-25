Police make arrest for possession with intent to supply drugs in Bicester

Police arrested a man for the suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Bicester.

By Matt Elofson
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:08 pm

Thames Valley Police made the arrested in the Langford Village area of Bicester last night, Friday September 24.

The arrest was made through the police use of stop and search powers during proactive patrols. A vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.

TVP Cherwell issued the following statement on its Facebook page about the arrest: "If you have concerns about suspicious activity and drug supply in your neighbourhood, you can report this via telephone on 101 or on our website: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/"This information allows us to focus our proactive patrols and tackle these issues more effectively."

Suspected class A drugs seized during an arrest by Thames Valley Police in Bicester (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)