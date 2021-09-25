The arrest was made through the police use of stop and search powers during proactive patrols. A vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.

TVP Cherwell issued the following statement on its Facebook page about the arrest: "If you have concerns about suspicious activity and drug supply in your neighbourhood, you can report this via telephone on 101 or on our website: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/"This information allows us to focus our proactive patrols and tackle these issues more effectively."