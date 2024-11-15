Police make arrest following an 'altercation' in Banbury on Friday night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made an arrest following an 'altercation' in Banbury on Friday night.

Officers said they were called to an incident between a man and two women on Bridge Street at around 7:30pm on Friday November 8.

Thames Valley Police said: "Did you see an altercation between a male and two females?

"One person was arrested. We are appealing for witnesses to this altercation. If you believe you have witnessed this incident or have any information in relation to it please phone 101 and quote reference number 43240541553."