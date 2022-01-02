Police make arrest after two-vehicle collision in Banbury
Officers with the Thames Valley Police roads policing unit made an arrest after attending a two-vehicle collision in Banbury this afternoon, Sunday January 2, 2022.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:48 pm
Police attended the damage only collision on Beaumont Road, Banbury this afternoon.
The driver of one of the vehicles failed to provide a roadside breath test and has been arrested and taken to custody.
No further details of the collision were immediately available.