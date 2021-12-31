Police make arrest after responding to reports of man with a weapon in Shipston town centre

An officer with the Shipston Neighbourhood Team within Warwickshire Police made the arrest after police had responded to reports of a male with a weapon in Shipston.

The suspect had entered a business near the High Street of Shipston and made verbal threats.

Police released the following statement about the incident, which said: "No threats were made with the weapon, but it was clear the male had it in his possession at the time of making threats. The weapon was a chisel type tool.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested a man for possession of an offensive weapon - a chisel type tool - in the Shipston town centre, yesterday Thursday December 30.

"The male was located approximately five minutes later on the London Road by PC 2295 Samson, who is currently working with Shipston Neighbourhood Team. The male was arrested for possession of offensive weapon and a public order offence."