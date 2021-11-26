Police make arrest after finding 'significant amount of illicit drugs' at property in Banbury area village

Officers with South Northamptonshire Police from Brackley and Towcester arrested a 29-year-old man when they conducted a drugs warrant at a property in Myers Way, Charlton.

Police found a 'significant amount of illicit drugs' after serving the drugs warrant.

The occupant of the property has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

No further details were immediately available.

Charlton is a village in the parish of Newbottle between Kings Sutton and Brackley.