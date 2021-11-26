Police make arrest after finding 'significant amount of illicit drugs' at property in Banbury area village
Police made an arrest after finding 'significant amount of illicit drugs' at a property in a Banbury area village this afternoon, Friday November 26.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:45 pm
Officers with South Northamptonshire Police from Brackley and Towcester arrested a 29-year-old man when they conducted a drugs warrant at a property in Myers Way, Charlton.
Police found a 'significant amount of illicit drugs' after serving the drugs warrant.
The occupant of the property has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.
No further details were immediately available.
Charlton is a village in the parish of Newbottle between Kings Sutton and Brackley.