Police make arrest after driver fails breath test in connection to single-vehicle crash in Banbury
Arrest part of Operation Holly campaign by police to tackle drink and drug driving during the Christmas and holiday season
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 9:36 am
Police make arrest after driver fails breath test in connection to single-vehicle crash in Banbury last night, Saturday December 4.
Officers from the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit made the arrest after responding to reports of a damage only collision on the Bloxham Road in Banbury last night.
Police attended, located the driver and the driver was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.
The arrest was part of Operation Holly a campaign launched by police to tackle drink and drug driving during the Christmas and holiday season.