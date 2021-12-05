Police make arrest after driver fails breath test in connection to single-vehicle crash in Banbury last night, Saturday December 4.

Officers from the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit made the arrest after responding to reports of a damage only collision on the Bloxham Road in Banbury last night.

Police attended, located the driver and the driver was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

The arrest was part of Operation Holly a campaign launched by police to tackle drink and drug driving during the Christmas and holiday season.

