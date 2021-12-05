Police make arrest after driver fails breath test in connection to single-vehicle crash in Banbury

Arrest part of Operation Holly campaign by police to tackle drink and drug driving during the Christmas and holiday season

Sunday, 5th December 2021

Police make arrest after driver fails breath test in connection to single-vehicle crash in Banbury last night, Saturday December 4.

Officers from the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit made the arrest after responding to reports of a damage only collision on the Bloxham Road in Banbury last night.

Police attended, located the driver and the driver was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

The arrest was part of Operation Holly a campaign launched by police to tackle drink and drug driving during the Christmas and holiday season.

