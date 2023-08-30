Police looking for woman after dog bites walker near Brackley
Officers said that a grey dog which resembles a husky bit the finger of a woman in her 60s when she out walking in Turweston between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday, August 17.
The incident happened when the walker stepped aside along a footpath to allow a woman and young boy, with the dog on a lead, to go past her.
As the dog passed, it bit the woman on her hand, causing an injury to her fingers. However, the victim left the scene without getting the dog owner’s details.The owner of the dog is described as a white woman about 5 feet 4 inches tall, of a medium build, with long brown hair, and wearing a skirt and cardigan.
Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace its owner, who is asked to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.
The police would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise the description of the woman or the dog. Anyone who can assist with this enquiry is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Anyone contacting the police is asked to quote incident number 23000513567 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
To report a crime in Banbury online visit, thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/