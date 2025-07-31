Police looking for volunteers to become special constables in and around Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:16 BST
Thames Valley Police has called on Banbury residents to step forward and make a difference by volunteering as a special constable.

Thames Valley Police are looking for volunteer police officers who can serve alongside their regular colleagues.

Special constables wear the same uniform, carry the same equipment, and have the same powers of arrest as regular officers.

However, special constables combine their policing duties with everyday commitments like working, studying, or family life.

Thames Valley Police are looking for Banbury residents to volunteer as special constables.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “This is your chance to challenge yourself, bring your unique skills into policing, and experience a side of life that few ever see.”

Businesses can support their staff volunteering as special constables ot police volunteers by entering the Employer Supported Policing (ESP) scheme.

Employers are asked to consider releasing staff members who are special constables or police volunteers by giving them paid time off to undertake their volunteer police duties or training.

To find out more information about the scheme, visit: https://tvpcareers.co.uk/volunteering/employer-supported-policing/

