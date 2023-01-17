Police launch murder investigation after man dies in his home in West Oxfordshire

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in his home in West Oxfordshire.

Officers were called by ambulance crews to an address in Lock Court, Brize Norton, at just before 10.30pm last night, following reports of a disturbance.

"Very sadly a man died at the scene," said Thames Valley Police.

Police are now appealing for information.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps of the Major Crime Unit said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation.

"We are treating the incident as a murder inquiry due to the reports of a disturbance at the property late yesterday evening, together with witness accounts to date.

“The exact cause of death is yet to be established and we are awaiting results from a Home Office post-mortem examination, which is due to be conducted on Friday.

“No arrests have been made, but we are making fast-time enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

"A scene-watch is likely to remain in place for some days.

“Although we believe that this incident occurred inside a property, I would appeal to anybody who feels that they have any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by reporting via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230023785.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Local Policing Area Command for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, Superintendent Emma Garside, said: “Naturally, this incident will be concerning for the local community, but we have a team of Major Crime detectives investigating this as a top priority.

“We will also ensure there is an increased police presence with reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please talk to one of our officers, who will be able to address these concerns with you.