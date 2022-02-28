Police launch appeal for witnesses after Banbury home burglary

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a home burglary in Banbury.

The burglary happened at around 11.30am on Friday February 25 in Edinburgh Close, Banbury, when a man broke into a property and conducted a messy search. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The suspect drove away at speed from the property in a vehicle described as a dark blue or grey Mercedes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Leney, based at Banbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this burglary and for any dash cam footage regarding this incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220086267.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”