Police launch appeal after home burglary in Banbury

The burglary happened between 4 and 6pm yesterday, Thursday January 20, in Waller Drive, Banbury near to the Saltway.

Entry was forced to the property, and at this time, it is not believed that anything was stolen during the burglary.

TVP Cherwell posted an appeal for information on its Facebook page, which said: "Were you in the area of Waller Drive, Saltway or Adams Close between these times? Did you see anything you thought was suspicious? Do you have any doorbell footage, CCTV or vehicle dash-cam footage between these times?

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses to a home burglary in Banbury.