Police launch appeal after home burglary in Banbury
Home burgled yesterday afternoon (Thursday January 20) in Banbury neighbourhood
The burglary happened between 4 and 6pm yesterday, Thursday January 20, in Waller Drive, Banbury near to the Saltway.
Entry was forced to the property, and at this time, it is not believed that anything was stolen during the burglary.
TVP Cherwell posted an appeal for information on its Facebook page, which said: "Were you in the area of Waller Drive, Saltway or Adams Close between these times? Did you see anything you thought was suspicious? Do you have any doorbell footage, CCTV or vehicle dash-cam footage between these times?
"If you have any information which may help, please contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 43220029005."