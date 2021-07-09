Police issue warning to paragliders trespassing into controlled airspace in South Northamptonshire area

Northamptonshire Police have issued the warning to paragliders before serious incident occurs.

In recent weeks, two paragliders – one with an orange canopy and the other with a blue and white canopy, have been flying into controlled airspace in the Turweston and Hinton areas of South Northamptonshire.

As a result, officers are becoming increasingly concerned that it won’t be long before a serious incident occurs which could harm the paragliders themselves or innocent members of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “Controlled airspace is controlled for a reason and only aircraft that has permission to fly within it can do so safely.

“These paragliders are putting themselves and others at serious risk of harm and we are asking for those involved to come forward so that we can signpost them to the relevant aviation guidance in order to ensure they are flying safely.

“Similarly, if anyone out there has any information that can help us identify these individuals so that we can educate them on the appropriate rules and regulations involved with this hobby, please do contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.