Police issue warning after several linked crimes occur in layby near Shipston

Police issue warning after several crimes occur in layby near Shipston.

Over the past weeks, there have been a number of similar criminal incidents at a layby on the A429 Fosse Way close to the Darlingscott crossroads just outside of Shipston.

In each incident, the victim was parked up in the layby during the early evening and was subjected to abusive comments and then threatened before being made to withdraw a quantity of money.

Detective Inspector Rich Simpkins of Warwickshire Police said: "We appreciate that these incidents are slightly unusual, and we understand the local community may be concerned, but we would like to reassure them we have begun a thorough investigation and are treating the incidents as linked at this time.

"We are keen to find out as much as possible around the circumstances of these incidents so we can build a bigger picture. As part of this, we’d ask anyone who may have been a victim but has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

"We’re also appealing for members of the public to be vigilant - if you’re travelling in that area and you spot anything that looks suspicious, please let us know."

The police have warned the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area after the recent incidents.

