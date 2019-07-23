Police issue images of women wanted to help over distraction theft in Brackley

Northants police have appealed for help in the case of a distraction theft in which an elderly woman had her purse snatched.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two women they wish to speak to.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 29, between 3.50pm - 4.20pm, when two women entered Waitrose, distracted an elderly woman and stole her purse from inside her handbag.

The women in the images or anyone who knows them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.