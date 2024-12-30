Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Bicester in which a man aged in his thirties was stabbed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just after 5.05pm yesterday (Sunday) police were called to reports of a fight in Bicester Shopping Park, Pioneer Way, near to the Pure Gym.

On arrival, a man was located with a stab wound to his torso. He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time and no arrests have yet been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene-watch was in place at the location but this has since been lifted.

Thames Valley Police have appealed for help in the search for a man who stabbed another man in Bicester

Detective Inspector George Atkinson, from CID, said: “This incident occurred in the early evening on Sunday involving two men.

“One of the men sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to hospital.

“I believe the victim and offender are known to each other and work is ongoing to identify and arrest the offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not believe there to be any wider risk to the community, although I appreciate the concern incidents such as this cause.

“There will be an increased police presence over the coming days while investigations continue, and I urge anybody who has any concerns to speak to officers at the scene.

“I would also appeal to anybody in the area and believes they witnessed this incident to contact Thames Valley Police.

“If you have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that may assist, please get in touch.

“You can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240627457.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”