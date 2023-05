The police have launched an investigation into an attack at a Banbury nightclub where the victim was punched to the ground last month.

The attack took place at Venus Nightclub on Broad Street, Banbury, during the early hours of Saturday, April 29.

The police would like to speak to the man who was punched to the ground by another man during the attack.

To speak to the police about the assault, contact them on 0300 1234 148 and quote ref 43230210240.