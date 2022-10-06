Police  investigating reports of sheep being killed by dogs near Bicester

Officers said they have had reports of livestock worrying in the Launton area and are asking people with information to come forward.

Police are investigating reports of sheep being killed by dogs near Bicester.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Livestock worrying is when farm animals are attacked or chased by dogs. This can have devastating effects on the animals, farmers and their businesses."

Some examples of livestock worrying include:

- A dog chasing livestock in a manner that could cause injury or suffering

- The stress caused to the animal by the presence of the dog, could, in the case of female livestock, cause abortion or miscarriage.

- Livestock becoming desperate in their attempts to escape and injure themselves in doing so.

- Dogs who chase ewes or lambs may cause them to separate from their mothers, later dying of starvation or hypothermia.

