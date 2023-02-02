Police investigating report of man following girl home in Banbury

Police are investigating a report of a man following a young girl home in Banbury.

Officers received reports about the incident and said they have now identified the man and have spoken to the the girl's family.

Thames Valley said today (Thursday): "We are aware of concerns in the community following an incident involving a 16-year-old being followed home by a male in Banbury yesterday afternoon.

"We believe that we have identified who this male is and we are in communication with the young girl's mother with regards to our investigation progress.

"If anybody has any further information linked to this incident please update our reference 43230048564 via https://orlo.uk/9tN7p