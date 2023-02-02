Police investigating report of man following girl home in Banbury
They have now identified the man and have spoken to the the girl's family
Police are investigating a report of a man following a young girl home in Banbury.
Officers received reports about the incident and said they have now identified the man and have spoken to the the girl's family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thames Valley said today (Thursday): "We are aware of concerns in the community following an incident involving a 16-year-old being followed home by a male in Banbury yesterday afternoon.
"We believe that we have identified who this male is and we are in communication with the young girl's mother with regards to our investigation progress.
"If anybody has any further information linked to this incident please update our reference 43230048564 via https://orlo.uk/9tN7p
The Banbury Neighbourhood Team have increased patrols in the area and if anybody is concerned please do speak to one of the team."