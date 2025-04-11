Police investigating attempted murder in Bicester make two more charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged today (April 11) in connection with an attempted murder in Bicester.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Federico Dadu, aged 18, of Corncrake Way, Bicester was charged with attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent.

Tantaswa Kuzanga, aged 31, of Epsom Way, Bicester was charged with conspire to murder and conspire to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges are in connection with an incident on December 29 last year in Bicester shopping park, Pioneer Way, when a man aged in his thirties was stabbed.

Two men have been charged today (April 11) in connection with an attempted murder in Bicester.

Dadu and Kuzanga have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Tristan Burke, aged 34, of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was charged on January 4 with one count of attempted murder, in connection with this investigation.