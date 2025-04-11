Police investigating attempted murder in Bicester make two more charges
Federico Dadu, aged 18, of Corncrake Way, Bicester was charged with attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent.
Tantaswa Kuzanga, aged 31, of Epsom Way, Bicester was charged with conspire to murder and conspire to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
The charges are in connection with an incident on December 29 last year in Bicester shopping park, Pioneer Way, when a man aged in his thirties was stabbed.
Dadu and Kuzanga have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.
Tristan Burke, aged 34, of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was charged on January 4 with one count of attempted murder, in connection with this investigation.