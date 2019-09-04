Police hunt gang of hooded men who had faces covered as they robbed from shop staff in Banbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Banbury.

At around 6.05pm on Wednesday August 28th four offenders entered the rear of the Co-op store in Rotary Way and forced staff into the toilets.

Police are hunting four men

The offenders stole a number of personal items from the staff before escaping via the same rear entrance and then driving off in a dark-coloured vehicle with alloy wheels.

The offenders are all believed to be men, and were wearing dark clothing, hoods and facial coverings.

The victims, three female staff members, were not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Eden of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for all of the victims, but thankfully, apart from one victim sustaining slight bruising, they were otherwise unhurt during the incident.

The Co-Op in Rotary Way, Banbury

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed the incident, or who may have any dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190265181.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”