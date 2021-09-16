Police hunt for man who exposed himself to young girl in Banbury

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an indecent exposure incident in Banbury.

The incident happened between 4 and 4.10pm on Sunday September 12 when the victim, a young girl, was approached by an unknown man on a footpath between The Magnolias and Hart Close, Banbury.

The man asked the victim for directions to the nearest Post Office. While the victim used her phone to look on Google Maps the man indecently exposed himself.

The offender then walked away in the direction of the Highlands area of Banbury.

The offender is described as a white man, in his early 20s, around 6 feet tall, skinny, with light coloured stubble and short light brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a red flannel shirt over the top, grey denims shorts and trainers.

Investigating officer PC Alexander Gibb, based at Banbury police station, said: “I understand that this is a concerning incident and was a very distressing experience for the victim.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information relating to this incident, recognises the above description or was in the vicinity at the time of the incident and saw something suspicious, to please make contact with us.

“You can make a report by calling 101, or using our online reporting form here. Please quote reference 43210410750 when making any reports about this incident.