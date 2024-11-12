Police hold knife amnesty sessions in five Banbury area villages this week
Operation Sceptre is a national week of action to raise awareness around knife crime and the devastating impact it can have on our communities.
A TVP spokesman said: “As part of this our Rural Banbury Police Community Support Officers will be holding a number of Knife Amnesty sessions in our villages to ensure the safe disposal of knives so that they cannot then be used as weapons.”
If you would like to attend, or even just go along to speak to the team about the ongoing work TVP is doing, the timings and locations are below.
Tuesday, November 12 in Hook Norton, near The Sun pub from noon – 1pm. Wednesday, November 13 outside the Co-op, Deddington from noon – 1pm. Friday, November 15 at Cropredy near to the school from 5pm – 6pm and in Sibford Ferris, outside the Post Office from 7pm – 8pm.