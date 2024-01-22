News you can trust since 1838
Police hold free identity-marking event in Banbury to help workers protect the tools of their trade from theft

Police are holding an identity-making event in Banbury this week to help workers protect the tools of their trade from theft.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
PCSO Sanford from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team will be holding the free tool-marking event on Thursday, January 25.

The event will take place between 10am and noon at John Nicholls Plumbing & Heating Merchants, Dorcas Road, Banbury.

“Pop along for a cuppa, get your tools marked and let us know if there is anything concerning you at the minute,” said PCSO Sanford.