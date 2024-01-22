Police hold free identity-marking event in Banbury to help workers protect the tools of their trade from theft
Police are holding an identity-making event in Banbury this week to help workers protect the tools of their trade from theft.
PCSO Sanford from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team will be holding the free tool-marking event on Thursday, January 25.
The event will take place between 10am and noon at John Nicholls Plumbing & Heating Merchants, Dorcas Road, Banbury.
“Pop along for a cuppa, get your tools marked and let us know if there is anything concerning you at the minute,” said PCSO Sanford.