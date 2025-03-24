Police ‘frustrated’ after stolen motorbike found in Banbury park was not reported

Police have expressed their frustration after a stolen motorbike located in Banbury’s Princess Diana Park was not reported to them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team found the motorcycle this morning (March 24) after an off-duty member of the team saw posts on social media.

They will now track down the rightful owner of the bike and look into enquiries relating to its theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, officers have expressed their frustration that no one reported the stolen bike to the police.

Police have expressed their frustration after a stolen motorbike found in a Banbury park was not reported to them.

A police spokesperson said: “Despite there being lots of pictures and posts on Facebook, nobody had actually considered calling us to tell us, which is somewhat frustrating.

“To all the negative comments saying where are police we cannot be in every park/on every street 24 hours. We rely on the support of the public in reporting such activity so that we can respond and investigate appropriately.”

If anybody saw the vehicle being ridden after midnight on March 24, please contact police and quote reference number 43250142222.