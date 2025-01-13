Police force looks for new support officers in Oxfordshire in 2025 recruitment drive

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:34 BST
Thames Valley Police force is looking for community support officers in a 2025 recruitment drive.

Starting salaries for full-time, permanent roles Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are £31,611 – £32,928.

TVP says: “Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are the face of the police within local communities.

“As a PCSO, you will play an integral part in delivering effective neighbourhood policing and providing a highly visible policing presence. You will play an important part in protecting your community, in a role where no two days are the same, you can make a change and see the impact first-hand in the heart of your community.”

Thames Valley Police is looking for Police Community Support Officers to join its teamsThames Valley Police is looking for Police Community Support Officers to join its teams
Those interested need to have good communication, relationship building and problem-solving skills which will help build strong relationships with communities and partner agencies to reduce crime and disorder and tackle community safety at a local level.

The role is diverse, from attending community events to helping solve street-based problems including drugs related crime and anti-social behaviour.

For more details contact [email protected]

