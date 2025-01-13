Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thames Valley Police force is looking for community support officers in a 2025 recruitment drive.

Starting salaries for full-time, permanent roles Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are £31,611 – £32,928.

TVP says: “Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are the face of the police within local communities.

“As a PCSO, you will play an integral part in delivering effective neighbourhood policing and providing a highly visible policing presence. You will play an important part in protecting your community, in a role where no two days are the same, you can make a change and see the impact first-hand in the heart of your community.”

Those interested need to have good communication, relationship building and problem-solving skills which will help build strong relationships with communities and partner agencies to reduce crime and disorder and tackle community safety at a local level.

The role is diverse, from attending community events to helping solve street-based problems including drugs related crime and anti-social behaviour.

For more details contact [email protected]