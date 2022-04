Residents spotted police vehicles responding to an incident in the Middleton Road neighbourhood of Banbury during the early morning hours today, Friday April 29. (Submitted photo)

Police have cordoned off at least one property in a Banbury neighbourhood this morning, Friday April 29.

The incident was reportedly causing traffic disruptions this morning in the area of Middleton Road near the junctions of East Street and Howard Road.

Police cars were first spotted responding to the incident around 1.50am today, Friday April 29. An additional police van was also seen outside the Middleton Road property around 8.30am.