Police cordon in place in Banbury town centre after assault – man in hospital with serious head injuries
The victim - and man in his 30s - is currently in hospital with a serious head injury.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack, which happened at about 12.30am in High Street, Banbury.
Thames Valley Police said: "Were you in High Street, Banbury, last night? You may be able to assist our appeal.
"About 12.30am today, the victim was assaulted outside The Exchange pub.
"The victim, currently in hospital in a serious condition with a head injury, was punched by another man.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Alexander said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information about this assault to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.
“If you saw the assault, have footage of the assault or from the area in the early hours of this morning please come forward.
“You can contact us via our website, a police station or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240616344.
“There is a scene watch in place in the High Street to allow officers to carry out enquiries. If you have any questions or information then you can speak to an officer at the scene.
“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.
“Our investigation is in its early stages but we are carrying out a number of enquiries and have already arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The man from Banbury is currently in police custody at this time.”