Police concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager last seen in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:26 BST
The police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen in Banbury a week ago.

Akil from Oxford was last seen at around 5pm in Banbury on Wednesday, August 13.

Most Popular

Police believe the 15-year-old may have travelled to the Bicester or Oxford areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager is described as around 6ft 1, and with short braided black hair.

Thames Valley Police have asked for the public's help in finding missing teenager Akil.placeholder image
Thames Valley Police have asked for the public's help in finding missing teenager Akil.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black top and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Investigating officer PC Benoit Boisset said: “We’re concerned for Akil’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or if you see him call us on 999, quoting reference 43250414068.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice