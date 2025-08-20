Police concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager last seen in Banbury
The police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen in Banbury a week ago.
Akil from Oxford was last seen at around 5pm in Banbury on Wednesday, August 13.
Police believe the 15-year-old may have travelled to the Bicester or Oxford areas.
The teenager is described as around 6ft 1, and with short braided black hair.
He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black top and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Investigating officer PC Benoit Boisset said: “We’re concerned for Akil’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“You can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or if you see him call us on 999, quoting reference 43250414068.”