Police close down Banbury property linked to drug use and anti-social behaviour

Police have obtained a full closure order on a Banbury property that has been linked with drug use and anti-social behaviour.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th May 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:55 BST

Thames Valley Police were granted the full closure order by Oxford Magistrates Court on Monday (May 22) following ongoing reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.

The order prevents anyone from entering the Jubilee Court property for a period of three months. The police will work alongside Sanctuary Housing during this time to ensure a suitable resolution for all involved.

The police have closed a property for three months after ongoing reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.
The police have closed a property for three months after ongoing reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.