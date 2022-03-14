Police charge woman with attempted murder in connection to stabbing at Banbury property

Thames Valley Police arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection to the stabbing of a man at Banbury property last week.

Police subsequently charged Shannon Alderman, of Padbury Drive, Banbury, with attempted murder on Thursday March 10.

She was charged in connection with an incident, which happened on Thursday morning when a man aged in his 20s suffered stab wounds at a property in Padbury Drive. The victim remains in hospital for treatment to his injuries.