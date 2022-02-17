Police charge two men in connection to fatal Banbury stabbing

Police have charged Mark Meadows, aged 24, of Rees Court, Banbury and Travis Gorton, age 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, each with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife or sharply pointed article.

The charges are in connection to an incident which happened just before midnight on Sunday February 13 when officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed in a garden in Howard Road, Banbury.

Meadows and Gorton remain in police custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday February 18.