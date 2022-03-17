Police charged the three people this morning, Thursday March 17. Police charged a woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s, and a teenage girl, all from Banbury, each with one count of murder. They will appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court at a time to be confirmed.

The names the suspects are not being released due to legal reasons.

All three suspects remain in police custody.

The arrests relate to an incident on February 13 when Keith Green, aged 40, was found with a fatal stab wound outside a home in Howard Road, Banbury. Keith’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Police have charged two men in connection to the stabbing.

Police charged Mark Meadows, aged 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, age 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, each with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife or sharply pointed article. Meadows and Gorton have both been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court this week on Friday March 18.