Leicestershire Police have charged two with murder following a fatal collision on the A46 last month near Leicester.

Police charged Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Leicester, and Ameer Jamal, 27, of Leicester, with murder in connection with the incident which happened at around 1.30am on Friday February 11 on the A46 just before the Six Hills junction.

The collision involved a silver Skoda Fabia which left the carriageway. Two men, Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, both from Banbury, who were inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following initial enquiries, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the same time of the collision.

Gulammustafa and Jamal have both been remanded into custody, and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today, Friday March 18.

Three women and three men have previously been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of Stoke, Raees Jamal, 21, of Loughborough; Rekan Karwan, 28, of Leicester and Mohammed Patel, 20, of Leicester, have all since been remanded into custody.

Police charge two more people with murder in connection to fatal collision which claimed the lives of two Banbury men near Leicester