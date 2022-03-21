Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged in connection with an attempted rape in Banbury.

Aleksejs Melnikovs, aged 28, of West Street, Banbury, was charged with one count each of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating today, Monday March 21.

The charges relate to an incident in Bridge Street Park between about 12 and 1pm on Saturday March 19. Police made an arrest shortly after the incident with the assistance of a National Police Service helicopter.

Melnikovs was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today, Monday March 21.