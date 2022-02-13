Police charge man for theft from vehicle in Banbury Road in Brackley
South Northamptonshire Police have charged a 25-year-old man in connection to a theft from a vehicle in Brackley over the weekend.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of theft from a car in Banbury Road and other vehicle interference on Saturday February 12.
Police charged the man the next day with theft from a vehicle. He was remanded into custody to appear before a magistrates court this morning, Monday February 14.
Police say the man arrested is not the same person as the one circulated in an image on Saturday February12. The person circulated by South Northants Police on social media is still wanted.
The photo circulated by police showed a man on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and carrying a full plastic bag.
The police appeal on social media said the man had been spotted trying car doors in Brackley on Saturday February 12.
If anyone recognises the man they're asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 274.