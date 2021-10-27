Police charge Banbury man after drugs related incident involving suspected heroin and cocaine

Thames Valley Police arrested a 23-year-old Banbury man yesterday afternoon, Tuesday October 26, after a proactive stop and search incident in Cherwell Street, Banbury.

Police have now charged the man with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

The suspect has made an appearance before Magistrates today, Wednesday October 27, and has been remanded into police custody.

The arrest was made by officers with the TVP 'Tasking Team' in Banbury. The Tasking Team is a local area policing team, which focuses on county lines and local drug dealing.

No further details were immediately available.