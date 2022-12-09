Police believe suspicious van driver spotted in Bicester could be trying to steal dogs

Police believe a suspicious van driver spotted in Bicester could be trying to steal dogs.

Officers received a report at 3.10pm this afternoon (Friday December 9) of a man acting suspiciously in The Causeway in the town centre.

Thames Valley Police said: "The male driver of a silver Ford Transit van with missing rear number plate stopped to engage with a dog walker and asked her several intrusive questions about the age and breeding capabilities of her pedigree dog.

"The driver then got out of the vehicle and offered the dog a sausage, before driving off."

The owner did not allow the dog to eat the sausage and police believe the man was trying to lure the dog away from the owner.

The driver was described as a white man in his 40s, of medium build, about 5'9" tall, with dark, gelled-back hair and wearing a grey hooded top.

