Police believe boy as young as 12 was involved in violent attack in Banbury park

A member of the public broke up the fight in Spiceball Park

By The Newsroom
13 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 11:40am

Police believe a boy as young as 12 was involved in a violent attack in a Banbury park.

Three boys confronted the victim, a teenage boy, and his friend in Spiceball Park at around 3.30pm on Sunday February 19.

Two of the boys then assaulted the victim until a member of the public broke up the fight.

Thames Valley Police said: "The victim suffered reddening under his left ear and very slight swelling.

"One of the offenders is described as aged 14, 4ft 9ins tall, of small build, with short, dark brown hair. The other offender is described as 12-years-old.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230077232."