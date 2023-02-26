Police believe boy as young as 12 was involved in violent attack in Banbury park

Police believe a boy as young as 12 was involved in a violent attack in a Banbury park.

Three boys confronted the victim, a teenage boy, and his friend in Spiceball Park at around 3.30pm on Sunday February 19.

Two of the boys then assaulted the victim until a member of the public broke up the fight.

Thames Valley Police said: "The victim suffered reddening under his left ear and very slight swelling.

"One of the offenders is described as aged 14, 4ft 9ins tall, of small build, with short, dark brown hair. The other offender is described as 12-years-old.

